Wells Fargo & Company Boosts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $109.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.35.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $86.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $46.05 and a 1-year high of $98.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.59.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.91%.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

