Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Missfresh (NYSE:MF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $5.70 price objective on the stock.

MF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Missfresh in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $17.59 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Missfresh in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Missfresh in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Missfresh has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.59.

Missfresh stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20. Missfresh has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Missfresh (NYSE:MF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($5.48) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.42 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Missfresh during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Missfresh during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Missfresh during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Missfresh during the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Missfresh during the second quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Missfresh Company Profile

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

