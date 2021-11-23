Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) had its price objective lifted by Barrington Research from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $49.72 on Friday. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $36.44 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.15.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.98%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,743,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 22.7% in the third quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 233,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 43,245 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 101.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 43,238 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.