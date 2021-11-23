$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will report $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion. Equifax reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year sales of $4.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS.

EFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist upped their target price on Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equifax from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 1,514.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Equifax stock opened at $281.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 1.41. Equifax has a 52-week low of $161.87 and a 52-week high of $292.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

