PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.32 Billion

Brokerages forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will report $24.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.02 billion and the highest is $24.52 billion. PepsiCo posted sales of $22.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year sales of $78.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.25 billion to $78.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $82.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.15 billion to $83.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $164.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $166.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $615,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $1,956,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $1,713,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.6% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

