First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.95

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.95 and traded as high as C$18.65. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$18.48, with a volume of 438,512 shares.

FCR.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.13.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.95.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

