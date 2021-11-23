Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.47

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.47 and traded as high as $8.63. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 110,869 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPSS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $175.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 13.73, a quick ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $68.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

