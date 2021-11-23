Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.26. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 6,965,714 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPL shares. TheStreet cut Great Panther Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.20 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Great Panther Mining to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Great Panther Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.44.

The company has a market cap of $91.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Great Panther Mining Limited will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPL. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 44.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 88.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 221.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45,431 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 36.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 173,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 46,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 63,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

