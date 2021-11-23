Golden Path Acquisition (NASDAQ:GPCO) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Golden Path Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GPCO) was down 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 3,819 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 36,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Path Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Path Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Path Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $345,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Path Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Path Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,371,000. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is based in New York.

