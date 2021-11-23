Short Interest in Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) Drops By 16.7%

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the October 14th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CNNB opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.68.

Cincinnati Bancorp Company Profile

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers personal banking, lending, and business banking services. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

