Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Downgraded by Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $115.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $140.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zendesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.57.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $94.85 on Friday. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $91.65 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.30.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $970,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,189 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $221,176.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,454 shares of company stock worth $13,778,898 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Zendesk by 90.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after buying an additional 40,927 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Zendesk during the third quarter valued at $7,984,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 7.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,284,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $847,844,000 after buying an additional 505,630 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Zendesk by 180.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

