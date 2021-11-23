Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Konica Minolta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

OTCMKTS KNCAY opened at $8.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 69.96 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Konica Minolta has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $11.81.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

