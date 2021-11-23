Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the October 14th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,316,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after purchasing an additional 434,874 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,097,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,960,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,389,000. 18.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Colony Bankcorp stock opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $252.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.58. Colony Bankcorp has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $19.59.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Colony Bankcorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is 21.47%.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.