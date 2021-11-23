Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $188.35.

WSM opened at $217.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $98.75 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.20.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $3,130,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $1,389,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,488 shares of company stock worth $10,375,864 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $2,568,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 19.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,706,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 68.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

