Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Cut to $69.00

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.56.

VSCO stock opened at $58.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Victoria’s Secret has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $475,763,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $372,618,000. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,779,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,552,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

