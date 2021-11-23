Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ESSA Pharma Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for ESSA Pharma in a report issued on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

EPIX opened at $13.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.14. ESSA Pharma has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $574.43 million, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.58.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPIX. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

