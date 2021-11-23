KeyCorp Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Maximus in a research note issued on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $5.66 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.52.

MMS stock opened at $81.52 on Monday. Maximus has a 12 month low of $67.65 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. Maximus’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $518,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard John Nadeau sold 6,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $510,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,155 shares of company stock worth $2,896,362 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 22,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,094,446 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $91,058,000 after purchasing an additional 31,970 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 6.3% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 27.4% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 3,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 6.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

