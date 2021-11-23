Mizuho Lowers Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target to $60.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SQSP has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Squarespace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Squarespace from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Squarespace from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.41.

NYSE SQSP opened at $33.20 on Friday. Squarespace has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $64.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.65.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Squarespace will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Squarespace during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Squarespace in the second quarter worth $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Squarespace in the third quarter worth $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Squarespace in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Squarespace by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

