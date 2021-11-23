Globant’s (GLOB) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GLOB. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $322.10.

GLOB opened at $283.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $308.59 and a 200 day moving average of $267.27. Globant has a 52-week low of $173.34 and a 52-week high of $354.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Globant’s revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Globant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $984,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 15.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 5.0% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 780.5% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the third quarter valued at about $405,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

