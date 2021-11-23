Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUF) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Larsen & Toubro Limited (OTCMKTS:LTOUF) were down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 962 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63.

About Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUF)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing, and financial activities. It operates through the following business segments: Infrastructure; Power; Defence Engineering; Heavy Engineering; Hydrocarbon; Information Technology and Technology Services; Financial Services; Developmental Projects; and Others.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Larsen & Toubro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larsen & Toubro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.