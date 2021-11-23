Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Price Target Increased to $123.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $102.00 to $123.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $116.35 on Friday. Atkore has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $118.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.98 and its 200 day moving average is $84.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.48.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.24% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the first quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Atkore during the third quarter worth $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Atkore during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Atkore by 148.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

