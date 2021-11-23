Maxim Group Downgrades CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) to Hold

Maxim Group downgraded shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from C$15.00 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.54.

OTCMKTS CYBN opened at $1.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $247.72 million and a P/E ratio of -5.13. CYBIN INC. has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $3.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE)

Cybin, Inc is a biotechnology company that focuses on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. It operates through the following segments: Serenity Life and Natures Journey.

