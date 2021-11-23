Contrasting EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) & Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST)

Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) and EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ecoark and EOG Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecoark 0 0 0 0 N/A EOG Resources 0 7 17 0 2.71

EOG Resources has a consensus price target of $103.43, suggesting a potential upside of 19.28%. Given EOG Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EOG Resources is more favorable than Ecoark.

Profitability

This table compares Ecoark and EOG Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecoark -52.21% -54.24% -28.34% EOG Resources 19.38% 17.36% 9.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.0% of Ecoark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of EOG Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Ecoark shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of EOG Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Ecoark has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EOG Resources has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ecoark and EOG Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecoark $15.56 million 4.79 -$20.89 million ($0.54) -5.24 EOG Resources $11.03 billion 4.60 -$604.57 million $5.17 16.77

Ecoark has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EOG Resources. Ecoark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EOG Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EOG Resources beats Ecoark on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecoark

Ecoark Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

