Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

BRDG has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.67.

NYSE:BRDG opened at $22.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.24. Bridge Investment Group has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 79.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRDG. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $963,000.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridge Investment Group (BRDG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.