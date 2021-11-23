Zacks Investment Research Lowers Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DOCS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Doximity from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $59.06 on Friday. Doximity has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $107.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.04.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Equities research analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter valued at about $247,036,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter valued at about $128,637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter valued at about $96,187,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter valued at about $84,272,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter valued at about $102,098,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

