Zacks Investment Research Downgrades FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FREYR AS provides cluster-based R&D initiatives and the development of an ecosystem of scientific, commercial and financial stakeholders to support the expansion of the battery value chain. FREYR AS, formerly known as Alussa Energy, is based in New York. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FREYR Battery has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.33.

FREY stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of -0.11. FREYR Battery has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $14.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.33). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FREY. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at $389,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,184,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

