$1.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to announce $1.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.84 billion. Rockwell Automation posted sales of $1.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year sales of $8.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $8.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS.

ROK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.79.

Shares of ROK opened at $347.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $317.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.01. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.02. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $237.13 and a fifty-two week high of $353.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $651,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 600 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.39, for a total transaction of $200,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,818 shares of company stock worth $3,603,938 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

