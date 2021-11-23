Zacks: Analysts Expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) will announce $2.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.15 billion and the highest is $2.23 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year sales of $7.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $7.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $8.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

WAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other news, VP David L. Deninno sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $359,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,380,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick D. Dugan sold 17,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $1,533,310.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,746.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,033 shares of company stock worth $11,820,461 over the last ninety days. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $381,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.9% during the third quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 93.7% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 76,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $95.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.26 and a 200-day moving average of $86.26. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $71.05 and a 52 week high of $97.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

