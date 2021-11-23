Brokers Issue Forecasts for QuickLogic Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:QUIK)

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of QuickLogic in a report issued on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang expects that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 93.15% and a negative return on equity of 73.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ QUIK opened at $5.99 on Monday. QuickLogic has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $70.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 27.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 28,964 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 10.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 1.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 643,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 47.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. 22.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QuickLogic news, Director Russell Christine sold 6,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $36,644.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,695 shares of company stock valued at $40,408 over the last three months. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

