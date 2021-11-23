FY2022 EPS Estimates for iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Increased by B. Riley

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for iMedia Brands in a report issued on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.09). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for iMedia Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iMedia Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ IMBI opened at $7.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89. iMedia Brands has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.81.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.27. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 36.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 102.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 48,670 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 37.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

