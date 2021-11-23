FY2022 EPS Estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Increased by Analyst

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $3.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.03. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

NYSE:BJ opened at $70.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $74.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $40,071.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,882 shares of company stock worth $658,629. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

