Citigroup Lowers Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target to $29.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WOOF. Jefferies Financial Group cut Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.29.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average is $22.40. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 46,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

