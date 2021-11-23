Citigroup Lowers Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target to $29.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WOOF. Jefferies Financial Group cut Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.29.
Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average is $22.40. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $31.08.
In related news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 46,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
