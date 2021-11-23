JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA) were down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.90 and last traded at $48.90. Approximately 31 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.20.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.20% of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

