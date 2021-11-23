Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Short Interest Update

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 140,300 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the October 14th total of 119,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALPMY opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.91. Astellas Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

