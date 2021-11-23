Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Update

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the October 14th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adriatic Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adriatic Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS ADMLF opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07. Adriatic Metals has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

