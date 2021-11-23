Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 199,500 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the October 14th total of 169,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,995.0 days.

ASGTF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Altus Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$70.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Altus Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.29.

Shares of ASGTF opened at $52.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.14. Altus Group has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $52.93.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

