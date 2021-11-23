Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $82.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SDGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schrödinger from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Schrödinger from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.57.

SDGR stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 1.00. Schrödinger has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.02.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schrödinger will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $963,423.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $77,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,389 shares of company stock worth $1,126,298 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Schrödinger by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 31,481 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schrödinger by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,611,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,465,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Schrödinger by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Schrödinger by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Schrödinger by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

