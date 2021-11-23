Monness Crespi & Hardt Increases Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target to $132.00

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price objective raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $103.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.79. Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $113.50.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Children’s Place will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Children’s Place by 18.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

