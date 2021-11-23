IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of IsoPlexis in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IsoPlexis in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Get IsoPlexis alerts:

Shares of ISO opened at $12.66 on Friday. IsoPlexis has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $16.95.

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($10.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($9.87). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IsoPlexis will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IsoPlexis

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for IsoPlexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoPlexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.