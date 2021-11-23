Head-To-Head Comparison: Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) and Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) and Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Snap One and Vishay Precision Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap One 0 1 10 0 2.91 Vishay Precision Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Snap One currently has a consensus price target of $23.70, suggesting a potential upside of 6.95%. Vishay Precision Group has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.35%. Given Vishay Precision Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vishay Precision Group is more favorable than Snap One.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.3% of Vishay Precision Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Vishay Precision Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Snap One and Vishay Precision Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap One N/A N/A N/A Vishay Precision Group 4.74% 9.39% 5.93%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Snap One and Vishay Precision Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap One $814.11 million 2.07 -$24.88 million N/A N/A Vishay Precision Group $269.81 million 1.85 $10.79 million $1.05 34.98

Vishay Precision Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Snap One.

Summary

Vishay Precision Group beats Snap One on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage. The Force Sensors segment consists of a line of load cells and force measurement transducers that are offered as precision sensors for industrial and commercial use. The Weighing and Control Systems segment produces systems comprised of load cells and instrumentation for weighing and force control and measurement. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

