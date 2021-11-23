CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) vs. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Head-To-Head Analysis

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of CMC Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of CMC Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

CMC Materials has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Micro Devices has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CMC Materials and Advanced Micro Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMC Materials 1 1 6 0 2.63 Advanced Micro Devices 1 10 19 0 2.60

CMC Materials currently has a consensus target price of $169.86, suggesting a potential upside of 21.10%. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus target price of $136.44, suggesting a potential downside of 10.54%. Given CMC Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CMC Materials is more favorable than Advanced Micro Devices.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CMC Materials and Advanced Micro Devices’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMC Materials $1.20 billion 3.32 -$68.58 million ($2.38) -58.93 Advanced Micro Devices $9.76 billion 18.87 $2.49 billion $3.23 47.22

Advanced Micro Devices has higher revenue and earnings than CMC Materials. CMC Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Micro Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CMC Materials and Advanced Micro Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMC Materials -5.72% 21.39% 9.32% Advanced Micro Devices 26.72% 40.18% 26.08%

Summary

Advanced Micro Devices beats CMC Materials on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business. The Performance Materials segment includes KMG’s heritage pipeline performance and wood treatment businesses and QED business. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives. It also develops, manufactures and sells chemical mechanical planarization polishing pads, which are used in conjunction with slurries in the chemical mechanical planarization process. The company was founded by William P. Noglows in October 1999 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services. The Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment includes server and embedded processors, semi-custom System-on-Chip products, development services and technology for game consoles. The company was founded by W. J. Sanders III on May 1, 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

