Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.70 Million

Analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) will announce sales of $30.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.20 million. Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $30.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year sales of $121.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.20 million to $121.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $122.10 million, with estimates ranging from $120.30 million to $123.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Guaranty Bancshares.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 31.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $232,362.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $71,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 48.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 17.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 29,644 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $627,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 14.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 15.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNTY stock opened at $38.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.