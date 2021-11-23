Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.03 Million

Brokerages forecast that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will report $22.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.96 million to $22.10 million. Chemung Financial reported sales of $22.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year sales of $87.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.80 million to $88.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $87.20 million, with estimates ranging from $85.80 million to $88.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chemung Financial.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.44 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Chemung Financial stock opened at $46.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Chemung Financial has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $49.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 5,426.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemung Financial (CHMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.