FY2022 EPS Estimates for Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) Decreased by Raymond James

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Real Matters in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. Raymond James also issued estimates for Real Matters’ FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Real Matters from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

