Mizuho Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

NYSE PSX opened at $72.19 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $60.30 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of -62.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.23.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -320.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.