Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price target lifted by Northland Securities from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.67.

FN stock opened at $115.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $67.74 and a twelve month high of $122.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.91.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 18,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $1,936,475.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,217,122.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $118,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,654,711. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 33.1% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 4.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

