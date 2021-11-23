Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liminal BioSciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel small molecule compounds for respiratory, liver and renal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of PBI-4050, which are in clinical stage. Liminal BioSciences Inc., formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc., is based in Laval, Canada. “

Shares of Liminal BioSciences stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01. Liminal BioSciences has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $7.07.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $3.02. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 654.71% and a negative return on equity of 1,294.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liminal BioSciences stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 468.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Liminal BioSciences were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

