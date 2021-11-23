Datto (NYSE:MSP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datto (NYSE:MSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions. Datto Holding Corp. is based in Norwalk, Connecticut. “

Get Datto alerts:

MSP has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Datto in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Datto in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.11.

Shares of MSP stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. Datto has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $30.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a PE ratio of 107.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.49.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Datto had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 2.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Datto will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $417,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $96,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,308 shares of company stock worth $2,036,640. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 43,571 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Datto during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 589.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 149,972 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datto during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,156,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,262,000 after buying an additional 151,069 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Datto (MSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.