KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Assets Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Assets Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

AAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

AAT opened at $37.81 on Monday. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 97.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAT. Bbva USA acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 2,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.72 per share, with a total value of $98,464.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.62 per share, for a total transaction of $193,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 48,678 shares of company stock worth $1,874,179 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.69%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

