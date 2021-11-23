BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the October 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in BCLS Acquisition by 25.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in BCLS Acquisition by 0.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 691,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in BCLS Acquisition by 29.8% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BCLS Acquisition by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in BCLS Acquisition by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 202,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 18,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLSA stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. BCLS Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94.

BCLS Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

